Solid Rock Church raises money for Irma victims

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) – A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Solid Rock in Midland announced a goal to raise $60,000 soon to send 10 trailers full of supplies down to people in need in Florida and Georgia.

At the church service Wednesday night, Pastor Jay Bailey said 100 percent of donations would go to areas devastated by Irma and getting to that goal would allow Convoy of Hope to take nearly a half a million dollars’ worth of supplies to help.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based non-profit organization that has helped 80 million people with food, water, emergency supplies, and empowerment in times of crisis.

“I really believe that Columbus, the Fountain City, can become a fountain of compassion and generosity. In moments like this, we need to galvanize the community, the Christian community, and the greater community at-large,” said Pastor Bailey.

“There’s nothing more beautiful than to step into people’s pain with the love of Christ and with human compassion and to help them. It’s wonderful. To be honest, America needs that, we need to come together,” Pastor Bailey added.

Pastor Jay says this is an opportunity to come together and be the hands and feet of Jesus. Solid Rock is also sending a group to Beaumont, Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey clean-up.

Click here to donate to their efforts.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.