Wilson announces run for District 7 Columbus City Council post

A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
“LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.More >>
“LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.More >>
“We got everyone's power on within 24 hours." Director of Opelika Power Services, Derek Lee, said crews have been working around the clock to get power up and running after Irma made its way across the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
“We got everyone's power on within 24 hours." Director of Opelika Power Services, Derek Lee, said crews have been working around the clock to get power up and running after Irma made its way across the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Opelika Wednesday afternoon and the victim has now been identified.More >>
One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Opelika Wednesday afternoon and the victim has now been identified.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>