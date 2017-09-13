Wilson announces run for District 7 Columbus City Council post

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new face could be sitting on the Columbus City Council soon.

Waleisah Wilson announcing Wednesday that she will run for the District 7 post on City Council.

Wilson has worked as a case manager at a mental health assessment organization. She has filled her time by working with homeless and at-risk youth as well as those with criminal records.

Wilson says it's her personal connection to the area that makes her the candidate to represent District 7.

“I am the face of District 7. I have dealt with the poverty, the homelessness, the foster care. Just a lot of the things that people in District 7 are dealing with,” says Wilson.

District 7 has been represented on the council by Mimi Woodson for the last 16 years.

District 7 covers Uptown Columbus and continues south, staying west of Brown Avenue and Lumpkin Road.

