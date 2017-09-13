Most Wanted: August 2017 8th Street murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice.

The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.

The gunman was last seen running from the crime scene. A description of the suspect was not given.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

