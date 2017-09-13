Special Report: The future of hockey in Columbus

ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot."More >>
A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.More >>
The sport of hockey took a big hit in Columbus the past few months. The Cottonmouths were snakebit when it came to drawing enough fans to keep the team financially viable. The Columbus Burn never even got a chance to ignite. So now what? Where does hockey stand in Columbus?More >>
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.More >>
It's time for Carver and Northside to step it up as they are our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
