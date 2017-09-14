Amerigroup and Davis Broadcasting partner for mobile food pantry

Amerigroup is partnering with Davis Broadcasting Inc. for a mobile food pantry for families throughout the tri-city area Thursday.

Bags of canned goods and other food items will be distributed at Davis Broadcasting’s studio from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The mobile food pantry will be housed out of an actual drive-through window to allow families to stay inside their cars to pick up the items.

Items will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

