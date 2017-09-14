Amerigroup and Davis Broadcasting partner for mobile food pantry

A robbery suspect that Auburn police have been searching for since August. has been arrested.More >>
One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Opelika Wednesday afternoon and the victim has now been identified.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
A new face could be sitting on the Columbus City Council soon. Waleisah Wilson announcing Wednesday that she will run for the District 7 post on City Council.More >>
Amerigroup is partnering with Davis Broadcasting Inc. for a mobile food pantry for families throughout the tri-city area Thursday.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
