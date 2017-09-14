Auburn armed robbery suspect arrested

A robbery suspect that Auburn police have been searching for since mid-August has been captured.

Jakobe Thomas, 19, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Alexander City, AL. Thomas is suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a business on Opelika Road on Aug. 17, 2017.

Police say a second suspect who was with Thomas at the time of the robbery is still being sought.

Thomas is in the Lee County Jail and has been given a $100,000 bond.

