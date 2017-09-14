Auburn armed robbery suspect arrested

A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
“LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.More >>
“We got everyone's power on within 24 hours." Director of Opelika Power Services, Derek Lee, said crews have been working around the clock to get power up and running after Irma made its way across the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
A new face could be sitting on the Columbus City Council soon. Waleisah Wilson announcing Wednesday that she will run for the District 7 post on City Council.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
