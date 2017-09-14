FIRST TO ALERT: Much needed quiet weather pattern for the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today is going to be a quiet Thursday around the Valley with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures slightly higher than yesterday. We'll top out in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Moisture will build in Friday and Saturday which will bring up our rain chances a bit for both days. You can expect a 20% rain coverage on Friday and a 30% rain coverage on Saturday. This is lower than previously forecast so things have trended drier. Highs return to the upper 80s through the weekend.

Next week the highs start near 90 with sunshine and dry weather. A slight rain chance comes in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay near average through the end of the week - highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

