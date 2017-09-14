St. Francis to host blood drive in memory of 911 victims

A heavy police presence is underway on Mill Branch Road. A street is blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.More >>
A heavy police presence is underway on Mill Branch Road. A street is blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
A killer is still on the loose and Columbus police want to bring that person to justice. The unknown suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Nathan Johnson on the 2200 block of 8th Street on Aug. 20.More >>
A new face could be sitting on the Columbus City Council soon. Waleisah Wilson announcing Wednesday that she will run for the District 7 post on City Council.More >>
A new face could be sitting on the Columbus City Council soon. Waleisah Wilson announcing Wednesday that she will run for the District 7 post on City Council.More >>
A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
A church in the Columbus area is starting a new campaign to send major relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
“LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.More >>
“LaGrange Has Talent” will be hosting its first fundraiser to raise money for an early learning readiness program.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>