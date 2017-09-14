St. Francis to host blood drive in memory of 911 victims

St. Francis Hospital will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive in memory of those who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The blood drive will take place Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium in the Butler Pavilion.

Blood and platelet donors of all types are urgently needed to aid in a critical blood shortage.

The drive is open to the public.

