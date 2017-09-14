GBI identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road

A Phenix City grandmother was arrested after allegedly shooting her granddaughter.More >>
A heavy police presence is underway on Mill Branch Road. A street is blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.More >>
There have been several officer-involved shooting in the last year in Columbus. We have compiled a list of the shootings we have covered.More >>
Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of Travis Porter on Farr Road.More >>
The annual wine, women, and shoes fundraising event is coming back to Columbus.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
