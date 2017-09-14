GBI identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning on Mill Branch Road in East Columbus.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Lindsey Donaldson.

According to police, they received a call in reference to someone having a gun and a possible shooting near Luna Drive and Mill Branch Road.

That’s when officers responded to the scene and they were flagged down by a witness who told them that a man had a weapon.

The officers found a man with a handgun and gave him orders to drop the gun several times. The man then pointed the gun at the officer and two shots were fired at the suspect hitting his leg area.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

