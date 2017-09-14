Officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Rd.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An investigation is underway following an officer involved shooting on Mill Branch Road Thursday morning. 

The street is currently blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.

There are several officers and the GBI in the area.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

