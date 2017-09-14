Great American Cookies opens at Columbus Park Crossing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Great American Cookies opens at Columbus Park Crossing

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Another business has made its way to Columbus Park Crossing!

Great American Cookies opened its doors Saturday, Sept. 9 and its neighboring store, Traditions, announced it on Facebook.

“We're soooo excited to welcome Great American Cookies to Columbus Park Crossing!!! Kip and Suzanne Lowe are the sweetest couple. The cookies and pretzels are delicious,” the post said.

The store is located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd; Ste. 1740.

They are open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., according to their website

