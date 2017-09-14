Phenix City grandmother, 72, arrested for shooting granddaughter - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City grandmother, 72, arrested for shooting granddaughter in the hip

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Dorothy Johnson (Source: Phenix City Police) Dorothy Johnson (Source: Phenix City Police)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City grandmother was arrested after allegedly shooting her granddaughter.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 around 8:20 p.m. officers were called out to the 1300 block of 14th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old granddaughter suffering from a gunshot wound to her hip.

She was taken to the Medical Center and the investigation reveals she was shot by her 72-year-old grandmother Dorothy Johnson.

Johnson was arrested and charged with domestic violence in the first-degree.

A pistol was recovered during the investigation.  

