CPD arrests man in connection with Farr Rd. deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting of on Farr Road.

Robert Furr, 19, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing Travis Porter.

On Sept. 4 police were called out to the 900 block of Farr Road, Hannah Heights Apartments, in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound. That's when Porter was taken to the Midtown Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

A murder warrant was later obtained for his arrest Furr's arrest.

He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.