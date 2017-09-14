TIMELINE: Officer-involved shootings in Columbus in the past year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There have been several officer-involved shooting in the last year in Columbus. We have compiled a list of the shootings we have covered.

Click the links below to follow our coverage

Sept. 14, 2017 - UPDATE: GBI identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road

Sept. 4, 2017 - Man killed in OIS on Ramsey Road in South Columbus

Jan. 26, 2017 - OIS at Walmart on Victory Drive

Nov. 7, 2016 - Chase that began in Columbus ends in fatal OIS in Phenix CIty

