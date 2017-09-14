Thunder in the Valley presents checks to community organizations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

The checks were presented Thursday during the kick off planning meeting for the 2018 air show.

The total amount raised for area charities during the event this year was $64,800.

"It's heartwarming. I cannot tell you how heartwarming it is to have these parents come in. They may be in financial need, and that is one of our criteria is that they have to be in financial need and not be able to provide a Christmas for their children. To be able to take them through our Castle and help them pick out toys,” said Tracy Bailey with Santa's Castle of Fort Benning.

The 2018 Thunder in the Valley Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 at the Columbus Regional Airport. The performer's lineup will be announced in January.

