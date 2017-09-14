3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Police picked up Michael Taylor, Marcus Ellis, and Ryshawn Bradford less than a half-hour after the robbery of Garden Fresh Market on South Lumpkin Road.

In court, probable cause was found for all three and their cases were bound over to Superior Court.

Ellis was given a $2,500 bond on aggravated assault charges.

Bradford faces a $250 bond for possession of marijuana and was fined $500 for contempt of court.

Taylor's bond has yet to be set by the court.

