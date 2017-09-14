3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
A heavy police presence is underway on Mill Branch Road. A street is blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.More >>
A heavy police presence is underway on Mill Branch Road. A street is blocked off between Valencia Drive and Luna Drive on Mill Branch Road.More >>
There have been several officer-involved shooting in the last year in Columbus. We have compiled a list of the shootings we have covered.More >>
There have been several officer-involved shooting in the last year in Columbus. We have compiled a list of the shootings we have covered.More >>
Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house was launched Thursday afternoon.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house was launched Thursday afternoon.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >>
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >>