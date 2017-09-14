United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday.

The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies.

Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering.

We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail.

One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing things for others.

“It feels great to give back to the community. It's great that our employer Kodak they give us the opportunity on a work day to give back,” says United Way volunteer Joe Wiegand.

Volunteer projects were also held Thursday at the Family Center of Columbus and MercyMed.

Last year, nearly 300 volunteers participated, completing 26 projects at 15 United Way partner agencies

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Thunder in the Valley presents checks to community organizations

    Thunder in the Valley presents checks to community organizations

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:57:49 GMT
    (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)

    Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

    More >>

    Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

    More >>

  • United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

    United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:34:48 GMT
    (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday. The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies. Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering. We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail. One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing thi...More >>
    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday. The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies. Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering. We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail. One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing thi...More >>

  • 3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

    3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:23:56 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly