United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
As homeowners continue to clean up after Irma moved through the Chattahoochee Valley, there is the fear of scammers taking advantage of those needing repairs.More >>
Lots of children want to be like their parents when they grow up, and for one Columbus boy, he wants to be just like his dad.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.More >>
