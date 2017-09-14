United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday.

The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies.

Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering.

We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail.

One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing things for others.

“It feels great to give back to the community. It's great that our employer Kodak they give us the opportunity on a work day to give back,” says United Way volunteer Joe Wiegand.

Volunteer projects were also held Thursday at the Family Center of Columbus and MercyMed.

Last year, nearly 300 volunteers participated, completing 26 projects at 15 United Way partner agencies

