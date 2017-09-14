Columbus boy wants to be just like father: GA Power lineman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Lots of children want to be like their parents when they grow up, and for one Columbus boy, he wants to be just like his dad.

Talon Power's dad is a Georgia Power lineman currently working around the clock to restore power in Muscogee County and surrounding areas after Irma struck the area earlier this week.

In support of his father, Talon proudly wore his electrician's hat, ready to help his daddy restore power.

