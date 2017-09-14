Columbus boy wants to be just like father: GA Power lineman - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus boy wants to be just like father: GA Power lineman

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Lots of children want to be like their parents when they grow up, and for one Columbus boy, he wants to be just like his dad.

Talon Power's dad is a Georgia Power lineman currently working around the clock to restore power in Muscogee County and surrounding areas after Irma struck the area earlier this week.

In support of his father, Talon proudly wore his electrician's hat, ready to help his daddy restore power.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

  • LocalMore>>

  • Thunder in the Valley presents checks to community organizations

    Thunder in the Valley presents checks to community organizations

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:57:49 GMT
    (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)

    Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

    More >>

    Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.

    More >>

  • United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

    United Way Days of Caring encourages volunteering

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:34:48 GMT
    (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday. The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies. Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering. We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail. One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing thi...More >>
    COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its Days of Caring initiative Thursday. The event is a community wide series of volunteer projects partnering with local companies and multiple United Way partner agencies. Days of Caring promotes the spirit and value of volunteering. We caught up with some volunteers at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road as they were cleaning up the facility's bereavement trail. One volunteer mentioning the importance of doing thi...More >>

  • 3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

    3 South Columbus market robbery suspects appear in court

    Thursday, September 14 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-09-14 21:23:56 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly