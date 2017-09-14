Man charged with homicide in August Double Churches deadly crash

August 6, Zachary Norris was the behind the wheel of his truck when witnesses say he was driving erratically just before allegedly colliding with and killing Jessica Oberlin.

Columbus police started to investigate and gather evidence to determine what happened. Police say they had an idea Norris was speeding and obtained a search warrant for the crash data reporter inside his car.

After analyzing the data– taking another look at the truck and road conditions police say some evidence shows the truck traveling 93 mph in a 45 mph zone. What exactly is this technology inside our cars?

“It has been around for several years it’s a crash data reporter,” says Sgt. Fred Carnes with the Columbus Police Department. “All manufacturers have something similar in their vehicles and it does a recording of speed, braking, throttle control, and other things manufacturers keep track of," Carnes says.

Norris is facing a number of charges in connection to the crash: homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, driving too fast for conditions, and no seat belt. Police urge drivers to be cautious because the technology inside your car could later lead to arrests being made.

“Be aware the "CDR" is in your vehicle and if you're involved in the accident it can be downloaded it tells us several things and charges can be administered off that along with witness testimony and other factors,” says Carnes.

