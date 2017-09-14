Man charged with homicide in August Double Churches deadly crash

Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
August 6, Zachary Norris was the behind the wheel of his truck when witnesses say he was driving erratically just before colliding with and killing Jessica Oberlin.More >>
August 6, Zachary Norris was the behind the wheel of his truck when witnesses say he was driving erratically just before colliding with and killing Jessica Oberlin.More >>
As homeowners continue to clean up after Irma moved through the Chattahoochee Valley, there is the fear of scammers taking advantage of those needing repairs.More >>
As homeowners continue to clean up after Irma moved through the Chattahoochee Valley, there is the fear of scammers taking advantage of those needing repairs.More >>
Lots of children want to be like their parents when they grow up, and for one Columbus boy, he wants to be just like his dad.More >>
Lots of children want to be like their parents when they grow up, and for one Columbus boy, he wants to be just like his dad.More >>
Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
Ten youth organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley were given donations totaling $50,000 Thursday from the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >>
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.More >>
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.More >>