In the Huddle: Carver High Tigers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Wednesday was a normal practice at Carver, under not so normal circumstances. It was their first time on the field since Sunday after Hurricane Irma kept them home the past two days.

“It took a toll because we couldn’t be out here the days we needed to to get better,” senior quarterback Xaiyhir Jacobs said.

“It’s very strange because you’ve got to put in a lot during a short amount of time,” head coach Calvin Arnold said.

Two days off from school doesn’t necessarily mean two days off from work. These guys watched film and hit the books, as in their playbook, in preparation for Friday night.

“[Coach Arnold] gave us a packet with all the formations to prepare and make sure we don’t have no days off,” senior defensive end Thomas Cook said.

Losing those two days of preparation was not ideal, but this team is making no excuses since their opponent faces the same problem.

“It’s very tough,” Arnold said. “There’s a lot of stuff you can’t go over, that you normally would go over, just to make sure everybody understands, but it’s nothing you can do about it.”

“It’s really no different, we’ve just got to grind and get it in, make up for the lost days,” Cook said.

Those two days away didn’t affect their excitement for Friday.

“Overall, I feel like we’re still going to go out there and do what we do,” Jacobs said.

And we’ll see just who makes the most of the time they’ve been given.

