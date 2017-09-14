All-Access Northside High Patriots - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

All-Access Northside High Patriots

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Northside is off to a great start- a 3-0 record heading into region play.

Up next is a major roadblock, the Carver Tigers, a team the Patriots have never beaten.

Watch the video above as Head coach Morgan Ingram talks the Tigers and team preparation in this week’s All-Access.

