Georgia Power warns customers of storm-related scam

(WTVM) – Georgia Power wants to remind customers to be aware of potential scams during the statewide recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The company offers the following tips to avoid scams and fraud.

Georgia Power will not offer to expedite power restoration for an additional fee

Georgia Power will not refuse to reconnect service to customers impacted by Hurricane Irma due to a past due bill and demand payment prior to reconnection

As Georgia Power continues to restore service to all Georgians in the wake of Irma, they encourage customers to utilize the following features.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message

Visit the outage and storm center where customers can visit the site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information.

View the Georgia Power outage map— an interactive map that provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Download the Georgia Power app

Follow Georgia Power on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, and other customer service needs

Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

