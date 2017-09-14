Tomlinson talks city's response to Irma evacuees, road improvements at forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People in Columbus got a chance to talk with Mayor Teresa Tomlinson as she hosted an event called ‘LET’S TALK!... with the Mayor’ at the Columbus Museum Thursday evening.

The mayor discussed the city's response to Irma and what worked and what can be done differently.

Mayor Tomlinson and the community getting the opportunity to discuss how they think the city did during Irma and what might change next time.

“When I saw the volunteers and the people coming, to donate things, to show up and to stay in those shelters with strangers to help make sure they felt welcome here, I knew that we had an amazing city. You know, it’s not perfect… if it was perfect, we’d have nothing left to do," said Tomlinson.

The mayor also discussed ongoing road improvements at River Road and planned improvements and the spider web.

The forum was sponsored by the Young Professionals, Young Arts Patrons, Young Lawyers Division, and Urban League Young Professionals.

The mayor’s office is encouraging anyone with input on how the city prepared and dealt with Irma to contact their office with their opinions and suggestions.

