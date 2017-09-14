National Civil War Naval Museum hosts Chamber of Commerce meet and greet

The mayor discussed the city's response to Irma and what worked and what can be done differently. Mayor Tomlinson and the community getting the opportunity to discuss how they think the city did during Irma and what might change next time.More >>
The mayor discussed the city's response to Irma and what worked and what can be done differently. Mayor Tomlinson and the community getting the opportunity to discuss how they think the city did during Irma and what might change next time.More >>
Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
Three men went before a judge Thursday morning in Columbus, following their arrest in an armed robbery on Tuesday.More >>
August 6, Zachary Norris was the behind the wheel of his truck when witnesses say he was driving erratically just before colliding with and killing Jessica Oberlin.More >>
August 6, Zachary Norris was the behind the wheel of his truck when witnesses say he was driving erratically just before colliding with and killing Jessica Oberlin.More >>
Georgia Power wants to remind customer to be aware of potential scams during the statewide recovery from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Georgia Power wants to remind customer to be aware of potential scams during the statewide recovery from Hurricane Irma.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.More >>
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.More >>
If you're more comfortable in the front of the plane -- like in the cockpit -- JetBlue is looking for someone like you.More >>
If you're more comfortable in the front of the plane -- like in the cockpit -- JetBlue is looking for someone like you.More >>