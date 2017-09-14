National Civil War Naval Museum hosts Chamber of Commerce meet and greet

National Civil War Naval Museum hosts Chamber of Commerce meet a - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Chamber of Commerce partnered with The National Civil War Naval Museum to host an event called Business After Hours which is held monthly at different venues.

The purpose of the event was to have business owners unwind and make some business connections while also meeting their fellow Chamber members. Different business members who form the community came out, ate, and drank.

There are some who had not been to or seen the Naval Museum so they also took the time the tour it as well.

“Bringing businesses together giving them the opportunity, especially small businesses. A lot of times they don't have the opportunity to get out of the office during the day so this is an opportunity after they've shut their doors to come and do some work and to meet some folks outside of their day to day operations,” said Amy Bryan with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

The next big Chamber event is their Member's Appreciation Party, which will be at Old Towne out on the greens.

The Naval Museum's next big event is called Death by Chocolate and it will be held on Friday, Oct. 13.

