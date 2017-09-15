FIRST TO ALERT: Rain possible today & Saturday. See where the best coverage is.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to some fog this morning with a partly cloudy sky on tap and the warming trend taking highs into the upper 80s. Moisture will be on the rise through the day so we'll bring a chance of rain back into the forecast for today. The coverage should be higher in counties south of Columbus for this afternoon and evening.

Going into Saturday, there will be enough moisture and lift to mention a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms across the entire area. It won't be a washout but something to plan on if you're going to be outside. Temperatures should back down into the middle 80s - thanks to clouds and rain.

As we get ready for the end of the weekend and early next week, sunshine will return with upper 80s and lower 90s back in the forecast. The dry and warm stretch of weather goes into Wednesday with a low rain chance moving back in Thursday through Saturday.

