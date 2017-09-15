Columbus woman hits man with vehicle at Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus woman struck a man with a vehicle at Wilson Homes Apartments, according to police.

Quintivia Ford, 22, was arrested on Wednesday after police were called to the 3400 block of 8th Ave. in reference to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the incident was not an accident but an assault.

Ford was charged with criminal attempt aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.

