CPD block off 41st St. and Young Ave.; heavy police presence und - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

CPD block off 41st St. and Young Ave.; heavy police presence underway

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.

Columbus police have blocked off 41st Street and Young Avenue and Holly Avenue. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly