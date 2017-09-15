UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus near Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway Friday morning.

Columbus police have blocked off 41st Street and Young Avenue and Holly Avenue.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in less than 48 hours in Columbus.

On Thursday, there was an officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road an officer shot 28-year-old Lindsey Donaldson after he pointed a gun at the officer.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

