UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

UPDATE: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus near Veterans Parkway

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: WTVM/Denise Mosley) (Source: WTVM/Denise Mosley)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway Friday morning. 

Columbus police have blocked off 41st Street and Young Avenue and Holly Avenue. 

This is the second officer-involved shooting in less than 48 hours in Columbus. 

On Thursday, there was an officer-involved shooting on Mill Branch Road an officer shot 28-year-old Lindsey Donaldson after he pointed a gun at the officer. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly