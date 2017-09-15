Buena Vista Rd., Henry Ave. will be blocked off Sunday for repairs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Water Works will soon block all traffic passing through one intersection to make weekend repairs.

Buena Vista Road and Henry Avenue will be temporarily closed Sunday as crews fix a water leak.

Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m.

If you drive through this area, look for a detour.

