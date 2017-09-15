Columbus mayor to host public forum for proposal on Government Center building

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s Commission on the new Government and Judicial Building will be hosting four simultaneous public open house forums on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The Columbus Water Works will soon block all traffic passing through one intersection to make weekend repairs.More >>
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce partnered with The National Civil War Naval Museum to host an event called Business After Hours which is held monthly at different venues.More >>
The mayor discussed the city's response to Irma and what worked and what can be done differently. Mayor Tomlinson and the community getting the opportunity to discuss how they think the city did during Irma and what might change next time.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
