Columbus mayor to host public forum for proposal on Government Center building

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s Commission on the new Government and Judicial Building will be hosting four simultaneous public open house forums on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The forums will be held at the following locations:

Government Center (Plaza Level), 100 E 10th Street

Citizen Services Center (Community Room), 3111 Citizens Way

Frank Chester Rec Center, 1441 Benning Dr.

Psalmond Rd. Rec Center, 6550 Psalmond Rd.

Citizens are invited to view the proposed concepts and information for either renovating, rebuilding or addressing the current Government Center building located at 10th St.

A representative from the city and other commission members will be on site at each location to answer questions.

Attendees will be asked to provide written comments and to rank their preferred option for the future of the existing Government Center.

Citizens can view minutes and reports of Mayor Tomlinson’s New Government and Judicial Building Commission here.

