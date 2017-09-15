U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue surveys hurricane damage in GA

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in the State of Georgia surveying damage from hurricane Irma.

Right now he's in Fort Valley Georgia at the Mason Pecan Farms holding a press conference.

It's a part of a three-state tour where is looking at damage in Texas and Florida from hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Perdue invited by Agriculture commissioners from all three states.

He will be visiting Florida Monday and Texas on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.