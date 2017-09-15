SLIDESHOW: PAWS Humane takes in animals as a part of Irma relief efforts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has PAWS Humane busy as they are taking in more pets as apart of relief efforts.

PAWS Humane has partnered with Florida Urgent Rescue (F.U.R.) to assist Clay, Manatee and other nearby counties in Florida to transport their evacuated animals.

PAWS, along with the assistance from Animal SOS, has set up a temporary shelter at a warehouse in Columbus, donated by Flournoy & Calhoun Realtors.

“To put this in perspective, the animals coming in from the Clay County Animal Care and Control had to be evacuated by boat because of flooding,” PAWS said in a release.

All animals will be available for adoption as soon as the shelter can get the animals through the vetting and quarantine process.

"Shelters in Florida are overwhelmed and we are so grateful that organizations like PAWS Humane have jumped in to help save lives," says Mike Merrill, Founder and President of F.U.R. "Without help from groups like PAWS Humane, many of these dogs and cats would have no hope."

You can help PAWS and F.U.R. by giving donations and adopting an animal to make room for their shelter.

To donate to PAWS Humane click here.

