Case of rabies confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.More >>
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has PAWS Humane busy as they are taking in more pets as apart of relief efforts.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising Columbus residents to be cautious following a case of rabies.More >>
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s Commission on the new Government and Judicial Building will be hosting four simultaneous public open house forums on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>