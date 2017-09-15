Rabies case confirmed in Columbus; how to avoid the disease

Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.More >>
Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.More >>
A 3-year-old boy has died following a drowning at a Hurtsboro lake on Saturday.More >>
A 3-year-old boy has died following a drowning at a Hurtsboro lake on Saturday.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after escaping police custody in handcuffs.More >>
A suspect has been arrested after escaping police custody in handcuffs.More >>
One person has been injured and one has been arrested in a stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown Columbus.More >>
One person has been injured and one has been arrested in a stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown Columbus.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising Columbus residents to be cautious following a confirmed case of rabies.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising Columbus residents to be cautious following a confirmed case of rabies.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>