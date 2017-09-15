Rabies case confirmed in Columbus; how to avoid the disease

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising Columbus residents to be cautious following a confirmed case of rabies.

On Friday, Sept. 15, a fox from the Catalina Drive area in Columbus was tested by the state laboratory and found to have rabies.

Residents should contact Animal Control officers if any stray, domestic animals, or wildlife such or bats, raccoons, foxes, etc., are seen in your area.

Please take the following precautions:

Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies! Do not delay. See your veterinarian.

Do not pick up or handle any stray dog or cat, or any wild animals- call local animal control to pick it up.

Report any animal bites and or scratches to the Health Department. During non-business hours, contact GA Poison Control 800-222-1222 to report.

Contact Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your pet is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal, please:

Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.

Apply a disinfectant.

Seek medical attention at once.

Report the animal bite and/or scratch to the Health Department.

Over in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 33 rabies cases so far in 2017, with four of the happening in Lee and Russell counties.

