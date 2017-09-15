UPDATE: FBI investigating CB&T Bank robbery near Kitten Lake in Midland

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CB&T Bank has closed early following a robbery on Milgen Rd. near Kitten Lake in Midland.

Columbus police and the FBI are investigating the robbery.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at CB&T bank on Milgen road. Multiple units responding, working to gather details. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/n5UKYfvh3h — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) September 15, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

