AL motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle accident near S. Railroad St.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon near S. Railroad Street and 28th Street.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., Richard Eugene Lee, of Dothan, AL, was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. at the scene.

The motorcycle left the roadway on the tip of the bridge and ended up underneath the bridge.

This accident is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inv. Darrius Farley at 334-448-2841 or Lt. Angela Leslie at 334-448-2825.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.