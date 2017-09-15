AL motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle accident near S. Railroad St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.More >>
A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon near S. Railroad Street and 28th Street.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CB&T Bank on Milgen Road has closed following a heavy presence Friday afternoon.More >>
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has PAWS Humane busy as they are taking in more pets as apart of relief efforts.More >>
The Georgia Department of Public Health is advising Columbus residents to be cautious following a case of rabies.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Investigators have drained a Mississippi pond where a woman was found dead. The Picayune Item reports that an autopsy showed 43-year-old Jodi Wilson died of blunt force trauma and drowning.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
