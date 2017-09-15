Twin girls in military family receive 'Dream Room Makeover' surprise

Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CB&T Bank on Milgen Road has closed following a heavy presence Friday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CB&T Bank on Milgen Road has closed following a heavy presence Friday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.More >>
A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon near S. Railroad Street and 28th Street.More >>
A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon near S. Railroad Street and 28th Street.More >>
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has PAWS Humane busy as they are taking in more pets as apart of relief efforts.More >>
The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has PAWS Humane busy as they are taking in more pets as apart of relief efforts.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>