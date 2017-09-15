Twin girls in military family receive 'Dream Room Makeover' surprise

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 surprised a Columbus military family Friday, telling them they are getting a "Dream Room Makeover."

Five-year-old twins, McKenna and Annabella Durham, will receive a complete room makeover in the next few months thanks to Montlick and Associates, McMurray's Furniture and Active Heroes.

They are one of two winners in our annual contest.

Their dad, who is in the military, submitted for entry in the contest for his girls to win.

WTVM will also announce another military family on Monday, September 18.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.