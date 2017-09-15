Buena Vista Rd. and Henry Ave. intersection closed Sunday

The intersection of Buena Vista Road and Henry Avenue will be closed Sunday while work to repair a water leak is performed.

The repair is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by 5 p.m., pending unforeseen delays.

As part of this project, there will be a detour in place to reduce traffic interruptions.

For the safety of pedestrians and motorists, some areas near this repair work and around the road closure areas may be identified as having restricted or limited access. Our goal is to repair the leak and restore the intersection for full use as quickly and as safely as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.