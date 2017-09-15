Buena Vista Rd. and Henry Ave. intersection to close Sunday

The intersection of Buena Vista Road and Henry Avenue will be closed Sunday while work to repair a water leak is performed.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – CB&T Bank on Milgen Road has closed following a heavy presence Friday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A heavy police presence is underway in Columbus near Veterans Parkway.More >>
A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon near S. Railroad Street and 28th Street.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
