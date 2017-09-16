Man injured in stabbing on 7th Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been injured after being stabbed in the southern part of Midtown Columbus.

The stabbing happened at a home on the 1900 block of 7th Street just after midnight Saturday.

We do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries, but no one has been arrested.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

