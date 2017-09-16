SEGMENT: Women at War Conquering Cancer fundraiser dinner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There are five cancers that impact women's health: ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

September has been designated as Gynecological Cancer Month and teal is the color ribbon associated with it.

Dr. Greg Sfakianos stopped by News Leader 9 Saturday Morning to tell us about the upcoming Women at War Conquering Cancer Dinner to help fundraise for this cause.

The event will be held Friday, Sept. 29 at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus from 6:30-10 p.m. ET.

Click here to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets.

