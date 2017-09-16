Construction worker dies after accident at Atlanta work site

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Fire-Rescue and Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a construction worker.

WXIA-TV reports the incident happened in midtown Atlanta.

The victim was employed with West Point-based Batson-Cook Construction, which also has an office in Atlanta. His name has not been released.

Randy Hall, the company's president, says there was an equipment accident on the site around 4:50 p.m. Friday. Hall says they're cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as it investigates.

When asked if the fatal accident involved a crane, Hall said, "What we do know is that there was an equipment matter related to concrete placing operation and that's all we know at this time."

Hall says a decision on when to move forward with the building's construction will be made over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.