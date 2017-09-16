Power restored to 99 percent of Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Georgia Power has restored power to 99 percent of customers, or 990,000 customers, impacted by Hurricane Irma.

More than 8,000 personnel were mobilized as part of the company’s restoration effort, including all of Georgia Power’s resources, as well as assistance from other Southern Company operating companies and dozens of other companies and assisting utilities.

While work is nearly complete and ahead of schedule, all personnel in the field remain focused on reconnecting the limited number of customers who remain without power in the state due to the hurricane.

Restoration teams were widely distributed as the widespread damage was expected and faced challenging conditions for days following Hurricane Irma including downed trees, blocked roads, and bridges that had to be inspected by the state after area flooding.

Georgia Power estimates that damage from Hurricane Irma could include:

Nearly 1,500 broken or damaged power poles

More than 6,000 spans of wire (or nearly 230 miles)

Nearly 2,400 fallen trees

Approximately 450 transformers damaged

Customers can always monitor outages by viewing the Georgia Power outage map.

Customers in some of the hardest hit areas of Georgia may not be able to reconnect to Georgia Power service due to extensive damage.

Georgia Power reminds customers that the electrical service entry point on their home or business, including the meter box and other components, must be repaired before Georgia Power can reconnect service.

