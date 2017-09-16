"On the Table" civic engagement initiative coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Local churches, businesses, and nonprofits are invited to an information session about an exciting civic engagement initiative called On the Table.

The session will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 from 10:30 - 11:30 p.m. in the Patrick Theatre of the Columbus Museum at 1251 Wynnton Road.

In communities across the Chattahoochee Valley, thousands of Columbus-area residents will come together in small groups on November 7 for On the Table.

Residents will break bread and discuss not only what’s great about our community, but also ways to make it even better—more sustainable, safe, strong and vibrant.

"On the Table" is specifically designed to elevate the civic conversation, foster new relationships, and inspire collaborative action.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.