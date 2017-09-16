St. Francis offering free arthritis seminar on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The public is invited to learn more about the newest treatment options for people with arthritis at a free seminar being offered by St. Francis, as part of the PrimeTime program.

The free seminar is on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with registration and screenings at 9:15 a.m. and the program at 9:45 am in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium in the Butler Pavilion.

Space is limited and registration required by calling 706-320-8060 or by emailing PrimeTime@sfhga.com.

The program will feature two orthopaedic surgeons, including Dr. Sean Blake, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with a doctorate in physical therapy, specializing in hand surgery.

Also speaking is Dr. Tamara Huff, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with research and clinical expertise in knee replacement surgery.

Common symptoms of arthritis include joint swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion. Symptoms may come and go. Severe arthritis can result in chronic pain, inability to do daily activities and make it difficult to walk or climb stairs.

Arthritis can cause permanent joint changes. These changes may be visible, such as knobby finger joints, but often the damage can only be seen on X-ray.

