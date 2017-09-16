St. Francis ENT offering free "Hearing Health" seminar Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.

“We know that technology is constantly improving and we want to ensure that people have access to the most current hearing options including implantable solutions. Many people don’t realize that, unlike hearing aids, hearing implants may be covered by their insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid,” said Jamie Howard, AuD, an audiologist who works at St. Francis ENT.

St. Francis ENT has partnered with Cochlear Americas to present this program during which a variety of hearing solutions will be presented. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Cochlear hearing implant users, doctors, and audiologists to learn which solution may be right for them.

Space is limited and registration required by calling 1-877-432-7844 or by registering online by clicking here.

