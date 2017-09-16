Kids gather for Columbus Book Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Hundreds of kids flooded the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road for the Columbus Book Festival on Saturday.

Writers of children's and teen books were in attendance at the festival.

Illustrators and entertainers at the library also gave kids multiple options to have fun.

One writer from the peach state was offering his comic books– Hero Cats to kids of all ages.

“Hero Cats of Stellar City has sold out nationally the first three volumes were very excited to share it with the kids here today they've responded very well. It's actually been written specifically for my daughters and I'm sharing them with the kids here and a lot are discovering them for the first time,” said author Kyle Puttkammer.

