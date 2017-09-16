Community brings awareness during 23rd annual Sickle Cell Walk

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of people from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathering at 4th Street Baptist Church in Columbus to honor and raise money for Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

"Never Give Up" those are the words 10-year-old Cameron Sellers are expressing to others who suffer from Sickle Cell, a genetic trait that's passed down from parent to child that can lead to a mutation of red blood cells - causing them to collapse and form a crescent, moon-like shape.

The sickle cells clump together and making it hard for oxygen to flow throughout the body.

Sellers led the 23rd Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon and parade on top of a convertible from 3rd Street to Broadway.

For three years he's been the poster child for the Association.

"I just came back from the hospital, I stayed there for three days and one day I couldn't eat. That wasn't good for me,” said Cameron Sellers.

Hospital visit's like this is typical for those who suffer from Sickle Cell Disease.

The Association wants to raise awareness for people who may not know they have the disease.

“We use this as an opportunity for the community to come out to share with us as a celebration of awareness for this month and also raising funds,” said Lois Williams, President of the Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region.

The money raised is going to education and patient assistant services.

Each year the Walk-A-Thon and parade raise between $8-10,000.

This year the Association of Sickle Cell of the Lower Chattahoochee Region plan to raise just that.

There was also on the spot Sickle Cell testing at the event.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.