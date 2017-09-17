Suspect arrested after escaping Columbus police custody in handcuffs

A suspect has been arrested after escaping police custody in handcuffs.More >>
Local churches, businesses and nonprofits are invited to an information session about an exciting civic engagement initiative called On the Table.More >>
For five years, the Tri-City Latino Festival has been celebrating the music, cuisine, and different cultures that make up the greater Valley Community.More >>
Hundreds of kids flooded the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road for the Columbus Book Festival on Saturday.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
