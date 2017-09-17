Suspect arrested after escaping Columbus police custody in handcuffs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A suspect has been arrested after escaping police custody in handcuffs.

According to a lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. ET.

The suspect was handcuffed and arrested by police but escaped and ran into the woods behind the Dairy Queen at 6605 Whittlesey Boulevard in North Columbus.

Officers found the suspect at the suspect’s apartment a short time later and arrested the suspect once again.

We do not yet know what the suspect was initially arrested for.

