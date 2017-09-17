1 arrested, 1 injured in Coolidge Avenue stabbing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One person has been injured and one has been arrested in a stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown Columbus.

According to a police report, a woman was stabbed Saturday morning before 11 at a home on the 800 block of Coolidge Avenue.

Police have arrested 71-year-old George Clarke and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Clarke is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

We do not know the extent of the female victim’s injuries at this time.

