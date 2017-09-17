1 arrested, 1 injured in Coolidge Avenue stabbing in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

1 arrested, 1 injured in Coolidge Avenue stabbing in Columbus

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One person has been injured and one has been arrested in a stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown Columbus.

According to a police report, a woman was stabbed Saturday morning before 11 at a home on the 800 block of Coolidge Avenue.

Police have arrested 71-year-old George Clarke and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Clarke is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

We do not know the extent of the female victim’s injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly